CBC Dehradun To Organise Photo Exhibition On 'Har Ghar Tiranga' In New Tehri From August 14 | File photo

To create wider awareness and publicity for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a publicity van was flagged off in New Tehri on Thursday by Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate Ms. Nitika Khandelwal. On the occasion, she briefed the media about the activities and preparations being undertaken in the district as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

District Magistrate Ms. Nitika Khandelwal said that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an important initiative to take the spirit of patriotism and national unity to every section of society. She appealed to the people of the district to participate actively in the campaign and hoist the Tricolour at their homes as a mark of respect and pride for the nation.

She also informed the media about the photo exhibition being organised in New Tehri by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Dehradun, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India. She said that the exhibition will showcase important aspects related to India’s independence, the journey of the National Flag and the spirit of patriotism through themes such as ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, ‘Vibhajan ki Vibhishika’ (Partition Horrors) and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Thereafter, Programme Officer, Central Bureau of Communication, Dehradun, Shri Anil Dutt Sharma, briefed the media through a press conference about the Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme to be organised in New Tehri on August 14 and 15.

He said that a special photo exhibition on the themes ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika’ is being organised as part of the programme. The objective of the exhibition is to familiarise the general public, youth and students with the glorious history of the Tricolour, its journey, and the historical and national significance of Vande Mataram.

Shri Sharma informed that a Tiranga Rally will be organised on the morning of August 14. Various awareness and creative activities will also be conducted for students visiting the photo exhibition, enabling them to understand topics related to the freedom movement, the National Flag and patriotism in an engaging and participatory manner.

He informed that State Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi will inaugurate the photo exhibition on the theme Har Ghar Tiranga on August 14.

Programme Officer Shri Sharma appealed to the general public to visit the photo exhibition in New Tehri in large numbers. He said that the exhibition will provide people with an opportunity to learn about the glorious journey of the Tricolour, the historical legacy of Vande Mataram and important events associated with the horrors of Partition.

He said that the programme being organised on the occasion of Independence Day will play an important role in strengthening the spirit of patriotism and national unity among the younger generation and creating greater awareness about the country’s glorious history.