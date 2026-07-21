Delhi High-Rise Horror: Burst Fire Pipeline Leaves Apartment Flooded, Furniture Damaged - VIDEO

Owning a home is a major financial milestone for most families, but one Delhi household experienced an alarming incident when water suddenly began cascading from the ceiling of their apartment, flooding the living room and damaging household belongings.

A video of the incident, shared on X by user Sanju Goyal, has gone viral, drawing attention to concerns over construction standards and maintenance practices in residential housing societies.

Viral video shows water falling like heavy rain indoors

The footage captures a dramatic scene in which water gushes continuously from the ceiling, creating what appears to be an indoor waterfall. The force of the leak quickly soaked the living area, leaving a black sofa, a covered white oval coffee table, and other furniture drenched.

Water also spread rapidly across the floor, while the ceiling and walls showed visible signs of moisture and water damage.

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Burst fire alarm pipeline allegedly behind the incident

According to the post accompanying the video, the flooding was triggered by the failure of a fire alarm pipeline connected to a flat on the 13th floor. Goyal alleged that poor-quality pipeline installation caused the pipe to burst, leading to extensive damage inside the apartment.

She further claimed that the affected family had invested between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore in purchasing the property, making the incident even more devastating.

Residents claim no responsibility taken

The social media post also alleged that neither the builder nor the housing society's maintenance agency accepted responsibility for the damage caused by the leak.

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According to Goyal, the affected residents have lodged an FIR against the maintenance agency, seeking accountability for the incident and the losses suffered.

Calling the episode "another form of corruption," she alleged that inferior construction materials had been used during the project's development, resulting in infrastructure failures.

Incident triggers debate on construction standards

The viral clip has generated widespread discussion online, with many users raising questions about the quality of construction and maintenance in high-rise residential projects.

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One user said, "If negligence in construction or the use of substandard materials has occurred, there should be a fair investigation. Buying a home is the dream of people's lifelong earnings, so it is essential to establish accountability for both the builder and the maintenance agency."

Another commented, "When I saw the condition of their house, I truly felt really bad. Her name is Pooja, she hugged me and started crying, my eyes also welled up They had bought the flat just 6 months after us."

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Another commented, "People build/buy houses with the money earned through a lifetime of hard work, but in that very process, people engage in corruption and don't construct them properly, and instead hand over just a structure. Now, the builder should be crushed."