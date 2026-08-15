August 15: Rashtrapati Bhavan To Showcase India’s Traditions And Cultural Heritage On 80th Independence Day

Rashtrapati Bhavan To Showcase India’s Traditions And Cultural Heritage | X/ @rashtrapatibhvn

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to showcase the country’s rich traditions, diverse cultural heritage and spirit of unity. The historic presidential residence will become a prominent venue for highlighting India’s vibrant cultural identity and the traditions that have evolved across different regions.

Approximately 35 performers from the states of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra will showcase traditional folk dances and musical heritage, featuring Maharashtra’s Lavani and Songhi Mukhawate.

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Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase India's culture and heritage

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the home residence of the President of India, is set to host the Independence Day Reception (At Home) on Saturday, August 15, as a celebration of the country’s cultural diversity and traditions of environmental stewardship. This year will offer guests more than a ceremonial gathering.

On August 15, the presidential residence will become a showcase of India's living cultural traditions, bringing together folk music, dance, crafts, textiles and cuisine from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

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President Droupadi Murmu will host the reception

President Droupadi Murmu is set to host the reception at the Mughal Garden, which is now Amrit Udhyan Gardens. The theme emphasises the strong connection between cultural traditions, communities, and nature, showcasing sustainable practices and living art expressions from the four states.

What will the invitation feature?

The invitation includes a hand-painted Azulejo tile from Goa, illustrating Konkani fishermen and Khajan lands, community-managed coastal wetlands. Bhil artwork from Madhya Pradesh showcases traditional seed conservation, whereas Warli art from Maharashtra illustrates the revival of the Kham River through waste disposal, water purification, and planting indigenous flora.

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Folk dance and music

Around 35 artists from the four states will present folk dances and musical traditions, including Maharashtra’s Lavani and Songhi Mukhawate, Chhattisgarh’s Gedi and Gaur Madiya, Madhya Pradesh’s Bhagoria and Baiga Karma, and Goa’s Samai and Ghode Modni.

Art of Bastar | ANI

Chhattisgarh: Gedi, Gaur Madiya

The musical presentation will begin with a Mangak Dhun which is rooted in Chhattisgarh and Bastar traditions. Gaur Madiya is named after the gaur (ferocious bison); the dance imitates the movements, strength, and aggressive spirit of the animal and mimics a tribal hunting expedition. It is a traditional bison-horn tribal dance that is natively performed by the Bison Horn Maria tribe of the Bastar region, which is located in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh's Bhagoria

Bhagoria (or Bhagoriya) is a lively, week-long tribal festival and harvest celebration observed in western areas such as Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, and Dhar right before Holi.

Goa Painting | ANI

Goa's Ghode Modni

Ghode Modni is a bold and theatrical warrior-themed folk dance originating from Goa. Performers don faux wooden horses at their waists, wield swords, and carry out rhythmic, thumping steps during the spring Shigmo festival. Goa will also present Samai Dance, in which performers balance brass lamps on their heads

Independence Day

Independence Day is observed every year to commemorate India’s freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The occasion is marked by patriotic programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events and tributes to the freedom fighters who contributed to the country’s struggle for Independence.

The 2026 celebrations are particularly significant as India observes its 80th Independence Day. While the country has completed 79 years of Independence, the August 15 celebration is counted as the 80th Independence Day since the first celebration was held in 1947.