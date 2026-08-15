 PM Modi Greets Nation On 80th Independence Day, Hails India’s Progress
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PM Modi Greets Nation On 80th Independence Day, Hails India’s Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on its 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice ended colonial rule. He said India, powered by 140 crore citizens, is scaling new heights across sectors and urged people to continue working together to build a “Viksit Bharat.”

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
PM Modi Greets Nation On 80th Independence Day, Hails India’s Progress
PM Narendra Modi | File Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.

Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.

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"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire everyone as people work together to build a "Viksit Bharat".

"Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," Modi said.

The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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