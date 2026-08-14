Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Thousands Join Patriotic Rallies Across MP Ahead Of Independence Day | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Around 6,000 to 7,000 people joined a grand Tiranga Yatra led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhaskar Gachle in Thandla on Friday ahead of Independence Day.

Students, public representatives, traders, officials and social organisations joined the procession from Dussehra Ground.

Anu Public School displayed 60-foot and 90-foot national flags, while Sanskar Public School students created a Tricolour display with balloons.

Anu Public School students skated along the route carrying the national flag. New Himalaya Education Academy students collected litter and promoted cleanliness.

The procession covered around 3.5 to four km before concluding at Dussehra Ground. Gachle thanked participants and urged residents to support the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Dhar: Hundreds joined a Tiranga Yatra under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Badnawar on Friday. Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur participated as the chief guest.

Municipal Council President Meena Shekhar Yadav, Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma also joined the procession.

Participants carried the Tricolour and raised patriotic slogans along major roads, while residents and social organisations showered flowers on them.

Thakur and other dignitaries felicitated ex-servicemen during the event. The programme concluded with participants pledging to work for the country’s progress, integrity and prosperity, followed by the national anthem.

Neemuch: Swimfly Sports Club organised a 1.5-km Tiranga swimming yatra in Neemuch ahead of Independence Day, with swimmers and their parents participating. Municipal Council President Swati Gaurav Chopra, Additional District Magistrate BS Kalesh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Parag Jain and Deputy Collector Chandra Singh Dharve flagged off the event. Swimmers carrying the Tricolour covered 1.5 km, spreading a message of patriotism, unity and national pride. Coaches guided participants on safety and discipline throughout the event.

Sanawad: MLA Sachin Birla and public representatives distributed national flags to students at Government Girls’ School under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday. Birla urged students to remember freedom fighters’ sacrifices and announced a tin shed for the school, assuring its construction within a month following requests from students and teachers.

Ratlam: A Tiranga rally under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign was flagged off in Ratlam by Mayor Prahlad Patel from the Municipal Corporation office on Thursday. He also administered the Tiranga pledge. Public representatives, officials and citizens joined the rally, carrying the Tricolour and spreading a message of patriotism.

Hatpipliya: PM SHRI Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School students took out a Tiranga rally across Hatpipliya on Friday under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026. Guided by teachers Mufeed Ahmed Mansoori and Harsha Joshi, the students raised patriotic slogans. Hatpipliya police and Sports and Youth Welfare Department workers supported the rally throughout.

Mandsaur: Around 150 NCC cadets from schools and colleges participated in a Tiranga cycle rally under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Mandsaur. Group Captain Arun Dixit and journalist Batwal flagged off the rally. Cadets raised patriotic slogans while residents cheered them along major city roads.

Susner: The Digambar Jain community organised a Tiranga and felicitation procession on Friday to honour Sandeep Jain following his selection for the Indian Air Force. Residents welcomed Jain with garlands and showered flowers along the route. The procession concluded at Trimurti Temple, where the community felicitated Jain and his father, Puralal Jain.

Kasrawad: Muslim community members took out a Tiranga rally under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Kasrawad on Friday after Jumma prayers. The rally started from Jama Masjid Chowk and passed through major roads. Participants carried the Tricolour and raised patriotic slogans, spreading a message of communal harmony, peace and national unity.

Meghnagar: Students joined the Collector, Superintendent of Police and officials in a Tiranga Yatra from Sandipani School on Friday. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Avanti Pradhan and Chief Municipal Officer Lal Singh Rathore also participated. Traffic congestion at Jhabua Chauraha left students stranded before the police and municipal officials helped them reach school safely.

Jaora: Bhagat Singh Government Postgraduate College’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit organised a Tiranga rally under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Thursday. Students raised patriotic slogans along major city roads. Principal Vidya Tiwari administered the Har Ghar Tiranga pledge to students, teachers and staff. NSS Programme Officer Renu Namdev led the programme.