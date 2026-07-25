NEET Protest: 3,000 Cops Deployed At Jantar Mantar, 65 Students Injured; 15 FIRs Registered, Over 2,000 With Criminal Records Identified

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has deployed around 3,000 personnel at and around Jantar Mantar as the student protest over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak continues, with nearly 10,000 people reportedly present at the protest site and nearby areas.

According to Delhi Police sources, around 130 police personnel have been injured during the agitation so far, while 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with incidents linked to the protests. The police also said that around 65 students sustained injuries during the demonstrations.

Facial recognition cameras deployed

The Delhi Police has also deployed Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras at Jantar Mantar to identify people it describes as "anti-social elements" visiting the protest site.

Delhi Police has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) in the Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.



A dedicated step towards ensuring the integrity, transparency and… pic.twitter.com/6DukvokZXx — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2026

Police sources said more than 2,000 people with criminal records who had visited the protest area have been identified so far, according to news agency ANI.

The police is also set to hold a press briefing later today to address what it has described as misleading and false information circulating on social media about the Jantar Mantar protests. DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh is expected to brief the media and present the police's account of the developments surrounding the ongoing agitation.

Unreal unity among protesting students.



Police was taking away one guy, so everyone rushed to his rescue and made police release him without any force.



No power in the world can defeat this unity!! pic.twitter.com/PTJQUPU828 — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) July 24, 2026

CJP-Centre talks continue

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is expected to hold its third round of talks with the Centre on Saturday, July 25. The discussions come after two rounds of meetings with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh failed to resolve the group's key demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CJP has described the demand as "non-negotiable."

🚨IMPORTANT STATEMENT🚨



The Cockroach Janta Party demands that the @DelhiPolice immediately cease and desist from unlawfully detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar and refrain from creating an atmosphere of fear and siege around Jantar Mantar.… pic.twitter.com/sZ9BobU7jp — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 25, 2026

Ahead of Saturday's meeting, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded a clear "yes or no" from the government on whether it would seek Pradhan's resignation. The group has also sought written confirmation on two other demands that it claims have received in-principle approval from the government.

The third round of talks is expected to take place between 3:30 pm and 4 pm.

Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! pic.twitter.com/8iHSZdF6K7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 25, 2026

CJP founder's health update

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has also said that he has been diagnosed with typhoid and is currently undergoing treatment. In a video message, Dipke said he is receiving IV treatment but remains committed to the ongoing movement and its demand for the Education Minister's resignation.

His health condition, however, could affect the extent of his participation in the protest in the coming days.

PM announces fast-track courts

The developments come amid continued demands for accountability over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to establish fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases.

Modi has also thanked young people for sharing their feedback on social media. According to reports, he has urged members of his Cabinet to engage more actively with young people through platforms such as Instagram Reels and interactive sessions.