CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke Diagnosed With Typhoid Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest In Delhi: Know About His Health Condition

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid | Instagram

The ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak have taken a toll on several activists leading the movement. Now, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has revealed that he has been diagnosed with typhoid. Despite undergoing treatment, the activist says the campaign demanding accountability in the education system will continue.

Abhijeet Dipke shares health update

On Saturday, Dipke informed supporters through a video message that recent blood tests confirmed he was suffering from typhoid. He said he had been unwell for the past few days and is currently receiving intravenous (IV) treatment twice a day as part of his recovery.

Sharing the update on social media, he wrote, "Diagnosed with typhoid. But the fight will go on! #DharmendraPradhanMustResign!"

In the video, Dipke thanked supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party, affectionately referring to them as "cockroaches," for continuing peaceful demonstrations across the country.

Watch the video below:

He said, "Hello, everyone. As you all know, I was not feeling well for the last few days. So, blood reports have come. And I have been diagnosed with typhoid. And my treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every morning and evening."

Expressing gratitude to protesters, he added, "But I really want to thank all the cockroaches who are peacefully protesting all over the country. And you have made this movement so successful. A big big thank you to all. And congratulations to you all for making this movement such a big big success."

While recovering, Dipke maintained that the movement demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy would continue.

What is typhoid fever?

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi. According to Cleveland Clinic, it spreads through contaminated food or water and can become serious if left untreated. Although antibiotics are effective against the infection, early diagnosis is important to prevent complications.

Common symptoms of typhoid

People with typhoid often develop symptoms gradually over several days. As per medical reports, these include:

Persistent high fever

Headache

Chills

Loss of appetite

Stomach pain

Muscle aches

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea or constipation

Dry cough

A faint pink rash, commonly called "rose spots," in some patients

Possible complications

Without timely treatment, typhoid can lead to severe health complications, including intestinal perforation, internal bleeding, kidney failure, pneumonia, inflammation of the heart or brain, bone infections, and gallbladder damage. Doctors recommend seeking immediate medical care if symptoms persist or worsen.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.