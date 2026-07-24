Can Pellet Gun Injuries Cause Permanent Blindness? 19-Year-Old Delhi Student Protester Battles Vision Loss After Alleged Police Action |

A recent incident involving a 19-year-old protester, who reportedly suffered a severe eye injury after being struck by a pellet during police action, has once again raised concerns about the devastating impact pellet gun injuries can have on vision. According to his family, the teenager underwent emergency surgery, and doctors have indicated that the chances of restoring vision in the affected eye are extremely low due to extensive damage to the pupil.

The case has also sparked discussions about how pellet gun injuries affect the eyes and whether such trauma can lead to permanent blindness.

Can A Pellet Gun Injury Cause Vision Loss?

Pellet gun injuries can cause partial or complete, irreversible loss of vision, depending on the point of impact and the extent of internal damage. Although pellet guns are often described as "less lethal" weapons, the small high-velocity pellets can penetrate delicate eye structures and cause life-altering injuries within seconds.

How Does A Pellet Damage The Eye?

The human eye is one of the most fragile organs in the body. When struck by a pellet, several serious injuries can occur simultaneously. The impact may cause corneal or scleral lacerations, which are deep cuts to the transparent front layer or the white outer layer of the eye.

In severe cases, the force can result in an open globe injury, where the eyeball itself ruptures. The trauma may also damage the pupil or iris.

One of the most serious complications is retinal detachment, where the retina separates from the back of the eye. Without immediate treatment, retinal detachment can permanently destroy vision.

What Are The Symptoms Of A Serious Eye Injury?

Sudden loss or blurring of vision

Severe eye pain

Bleeding from the eye

Swelling around the eye

Sensitivity to light

Double vision

Visible deformity or fluid leakage from the eye

Immediate Medical Attention Is Crucial

Doctors emphasize that any eye injury caused by a high-speed projectile should be treated as a medical emergency.