 'No Student Should Protest Hungry': Delhi Chef Makes Homemade Sandwiches For Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts
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HomeLifestyle'No Student Should Protest Hungry': Delhi Chef Makes Homemade Sandwiches For Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts

'No Student Should Protest Hungry': Delhi Chef Makes Homemade Sandwiches For Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts

A viral video circulating on social media shows the chef making dozens of fresh sandwiches in his kitchen before personally delivering them to students protesting at Jantar Mantar. As the nationwide NEET paper leak protests continue to intensify, stories of solidarity and compassion are emerging alongside the demonstrations.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
'No Student Should Protest Hungry': Delhi Chef Makes Homemade Sandwiches For Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts
'No Student Should Protest Hungry': Delhi Chef Makes Homemade Sandwiches For Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts |

As the nationwide NEET paper leak protests continue to intensify, stories of solidarity and compassion are emerging alongside the demonstrations. Amid heavy rains and long hours spent at protest sites, a heartwarming gesture by a Delhi-based chef has touched thousands online after he chose to support protesting students in the simplest yet most meaningful way, by preparing homemade food for them.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the chef making dozens of fresh sandwiches in his kitchen before personally delivering them to students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

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Explaining the reason behind his initiative, the chef said he wanted to contribute to the movement in whatever way he could. Since cooking is his profession, he felt feeding hungry students would be the most meaningful form of support.

Initially, he considered placing a bulk food order through an online delivery platform. However, he soon realised that preparing the sandwiches himself would significantly reduce costs, allowing him to serve a much larger number of protesters without compromising on quality.

The video captures the chef carefully assembling the sandwiches before heading to the protest site, where he can be seen personally distributing the food among students gathered at Jantar Mantar. His thoughtful gesture has resonated with social media users, many of whom praised him for turning his skills into an act of service.

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The chef's initiative comes at a time when several local businesses in Delhi have also stepped forward to support students participating in the demonstrations.

Earlier, restaurants including Garnita's in Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony, and Dumbo Deli announced that they would provide free drinking water, refreshments, seating, phone charging facilities and temporary shelter to protesters. Both establishments invited students to take a break from the demonstrations, rest, rehydrate and regain their energy before returning to the protest site, especially as heavy rainfall continued to make conditions more challenging.

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