CJP Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 'Those Who Harm Youth's Future Won't Be Spared,' PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts To Crack Down On NEET Paper Leak Culprits

On the fourth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha is set for a key legislative debate on Thursday as the government moves the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage.

Meanwhile, NDA MPs will gather at Makar Dwar of Parliament to protest against the Congress, two days after it held a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence over the NEET paper leak.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the NEET UG paper leak issue and Police lathi charge during the protest on July 20 at Jantar Mantar.