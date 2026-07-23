CJP Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 'Those Who Harm Youth's Future Won't Be Spared,' PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts To Crack Down On NEET Paper Leak Culprits

On the fourth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha is set for a key legislative debate on Thursday as the government moves the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage.
Meanwhile, NDA MPs will gather at Makar Dwar of Parliament to protest against the Congress, two days after it held a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence over the NEET paper leak.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the NEET UG paper leak issue and Police lathi charge during the protest on July 20 at Jantar Mantar.
Several Delhi Metro stations closed
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that several Metro stations will remain closed until further notice.
Abhijeet Dipke Responds to PM Modi's announcement
Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi
Responding to PM Modi's announcement of fast-Track Courts To Crack Down On NEET paper leak culprits, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak and education-related issues, accusing the Centre of "destroying" the country's education system and failing to protect students' interests.
Sonu Nigam Refuses To Comment On Students' Protest Against NEET Paper Leak
When reporters asked Sonu Nigam to share his views on the ongoing student protests, Sonu chose not to address the matter. Instead, he indicated that he was not there to speak about the issue.
PM Narendra Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts To Crack Down On NEET Paper Leak Culprits
Taking to X Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. He wrote,"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!"