'You Have Harmed Our Youth's Future The Most': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi; Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Removal

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak and education-related issues, accusing the Centre of "destroying" the country's education system and failing to protect students' interests.

You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most.



You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it.



The students’ demands are clear:

1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan.

2. Apologise to… https://t.co/0MK4wPMNiK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government had caused the greatest harm to the future of India's youth by allowing the education system to be "captured and destroyed" while shielding those responsible.

"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi wrote.

He further said that the students' demands were clear and called on the government to:

Sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Apologise to the students.

Take action against those responsible for assaulting protesting students.

PM Modi's Earlier Assurance

Gandhi's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X on Thursday morning, reiterating his government's commitment to protecting students' interests and taking strict action against those involved in examination irregularities.

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!



We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Announcing the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases, he said, "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared." Modi also said he had "directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," describing the move as part of the government's efforts to safeguard students' interests.

The exchange comes amid continuing political confrontation over the handling of examination-related irregularities and the police action against students who participated in protests demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak.