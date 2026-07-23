Video: Sonu Nigam Refuses To Comment On Students' Protest Against NEET Paper Leak; Netizens React

As protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continue across the country, singer Sonu Nigam has come under the spotlight after refusing to comment on the issue during a media interaction. His brief response has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions from internet users.

When reporters asked the singer to share his views on the ongoing student protests, Sonu chose not to address the matter. Instead, he indicated that he was not there to speak about the issue. As the questions continued, the singer appeared visibly irritated and was heard telling reporters, "Abhi ho gaya, bas."

It is unclear where the interaction took place.

BREAKING : This is shameful 🚨



Journalist –– What will you say about students protest?



Sonu Nigam –– "I am not here to answer such questions" 🤢



Woman –– I have one question



Sonu Nigam –– "No more questions" 🤢



Propaganda : 100%, Courage : 00% pic.twitter.com/qiCB8L27QF — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) July 23, 2026

Netizens react

Soon after the video surfaced online, several social media users criticised Sonu for remaining silent on an issue that has drawn support from many public figures.

One user wrote on X, "Shameless, talent doesn't necessarily turns you into a good human being."

Others, however, defended the singer and argued that he may have chosen to stay away from a politically sensitive issue. One post read, "Can't blame him. He was boycotted by Bollywood before he started tweeting about Azan, then his career revived. Now, he need to walk on egg shells if he has to speak about anything, his bread and butter is always on the line."

Another user criticised celebrities for not speaking up, writing, "Spineless so called celebrities have zero contribution when it comes to support a due cause or standing up for our students plight or nation building. These truly are jokers who only live for money."

Another SHAMELESS FACE OF COWARDICE - @SonuNigamSingh



Mr Nigam ये वही बच्चे हैं जो आपके गाने हिट बनाते हैं ।

दुबई में रहने से शायद आपको इनकी पीड़ा का एहसास नहीं हो रहा होगा मगर मुझे ज़्यादा यक़ीन है के डुबाईवालों को आपसे ज़्यादा इनका दर्द समझ आ रहा होगा।

शर्म आनी चाहिए आपको… pic.twitter.com/a96l72kD9Y — Pragnya Gupta (@GuptaPragnya) July 23, 2026

So far, Sonu has also not shared any statement about the protests on his social media platforms.

Meanwhile, several members of the film industry have publicly backed the protesting students. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Aditi Rao Hydari and others recently voiced their support through social media posts.

Earlier this week, actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, along with rapper Hanumankind, participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi. The demonstration saw police action, including a lathi charge and the use of tear gas, after which more film personalities expressed solidarity with the protesters. The protest continues at Jantar Mantar.

In Mumbai, actors including Ayesha Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Shalini Pandey also joined students in the demonstrations.

The nationwide protests began in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and have since spread to several cities. Students are demanding greater accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.