WATCH: NEET Paper Leak Mumbai Protesters Perform Norwegian 'Viking Row' Chanting 'Resign'; Video Goes Viral |

The nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continue to gain momentum, with demonstrations taking place in several cities across India. While thousands of students have gathered to demand accountability and reforms, protesters are also finding creative ways to express their message. One such unique moment has now emerged from Mumbai, where a group of demonstrators performed the now-famous Norwegian "Viking Row" with a protest-themed twist.

A video from the protest has gone viral across social media platforms. In the clip, one protester can be seen beating to set the drum like rhythm while dozens of participants sit in rows behind him, synchronising their movements to imitate rowing a Viking ship. Instead of the traditional chants heard inside football stadiums, the crowd repeatedly shouts "Resign! Resign!", turning the sporting celebration into a powerful form of protest.

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The unusual demonstration has caught the attention of netizens, with many linking it to the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Viking Row became one of the tournament's most recognisable fan celebrations.

The Mumbai protest comes as student demonstrations continue to intensify across the country. In Delhi's Jantar Mantar, hundreds of students have been protesting despite heavy rainfall, demanding action over the alleged examination irregularities.

What Is The Viking Row?

Popularly known as the Viking Row, the synchronised celebration emerged as one of the biggest fan attractions during the FIFA World Cup 2026, drawing inspiration from Norway's Viking heritage and blending it with modern football culture.

During Norway's matches, thousands of supporters would simultaneously take their seats before rhythmically moving their arms as though rowing a Viking longship while chanting the powerful cry of "Ro!" The coordinated spectacle quickly became a viral sensation, with many believing it had been a long-standing football tradition. In reality, the celebration is relatively new.