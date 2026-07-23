Jantar Mantar Protest: These Delhi Restaurants Are Offering Free Food, Stay & Refreshments For Students Protesting Amid Heavy Rains; Check Out

As the ongoing NEET paper leak protests continue to gather momentum across the country, Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has emerged as one of the key sites where students have assembled to voice their demands. Despite heavy rainfall and challenging weather conditions, protesters have continued their demonstrations, facing long hours outdoors with limited access to basic facilities.

With rain adding to the logistical difficulties, several local businesses and restaurants have stepped forward to support the students by offering free refreshments, shelter and essential amenities.

One such establishment is Garnita's, located in Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony. The restaurant shared a heartfelt message on social media, inviting protesters to take a break and make use of its facilities.

The statement read, "For anyone at Jantar Mantar: Some moments ask us to show up for one another in whatever ways we can. This is ours." It further added, "Come in for a glass of water, a quiet seat, somewhere to charge your phone, refreshments, or simply a moment to gather yourself before heading back."

The restaurant assured students that water and refreshments would be available for anyone in need, while encouraging them to prioritise their safety. Concluding the message, it said, "Please stay safe, take care of yourselves, and look after one another. Our doors are open for you."

Another Delhi eatery extending support is Dumbo Deli, which announced that its Meherchand Market (MCM) and New Friends Colony (NFC) outlets would remain open for protesters seeking a place to rest.

In its statement, the restaurant said, "A city is at its best when it looks after its people. To everyone at Jantar Mantar today, thank you for standing up for what you believe in." Acknowledging the physical and emotional strain of prolonged demonstrations, it added, "If you need a moment away from the crowd, a glass of water, somewhere to sit, or simply a quiet corner to regroup, our doors are open."

The message concluded with an assurance that the outlets would be offering free shelter and refreshments to anyone who required them, along with the appeal: "Stay hydrated. Stay safe. Take care of one another. We'll be here."

As the protests continue amid persistent rainfall, these gestures of solidarity from local restaurants have been widely appreciated online, highlighting how members of the community are coming together to provide comfort and support to students during a difficult time.