India Couture Week 2026: Netizens Slam Indian Designers For Hosting Fashion Shows During Countrywide Student Protests

The Hyundai India Couture Week (HICW) 2026, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), has officially begun with an impressive lineup of India's leading couturiers. However, despite the glamour and grandeur associated with the country's biggest couture showcase, the event has found itself at the centre of a growing social media debate, with many users questioning the timing of the fashion week amid ongoing student protests across the country.

This year's edition, scheduled from July 23 to July 29, marks a significant milestone in the history of India Couture Week. For the first time, the event opened outside the national capital, with celebrated designer Anamika Khanna presenting her latest couture collection at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Following the inaugural showcase, the fashion week shifts to its traditional venue, Taj Palace, New Delhi, where a week-long series of runway presentations will culminate in a grand finale by acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra on July 29.

The 2026 edition brings together an impressive mix of veteran designers and contemporary fashion houses. Apart from Anamika Khanna and Rahul Mishra, the official schedule includes showcases by Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Rohit Bal's design team, Kunal Rawal and Masaba, among several other prominent names from the Indian fashion industry.

While the couture collections have generated excitement among fashion enthusiasts, the event has simultaneously drawn criticism online. Across social media platforms, several users have questioned whether it is appropriate to continue hosting large-scale luxury fashion events at a time when student-led protests are taking place in several parts of the country, particularly in Delhi.

One user wrote, "Holding Couture Week in the middle of mass protests is an astonishing display of privilege, detachment, and complete moral bankruptcy. While students are risking their safety and fighting for their future, you are busy discussing hemlines, guest lists and after parties. It is disgraceful."

Another user wrote, "To the Indian-born designers who have built your careers by drawing inspiration from India, we are watching you. If you can proudly take inspiration from India, use its culture to build your brand, and speak about your roots when it benefits your identity and business, then you should also have the courage to stand with its people when they need solidarity. And your silence tells us something about what you stand for. We are watching."