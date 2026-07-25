CJP Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest News: All Eyes On CJP-Centre 3rd Round Of Talks Today Over Dharmendra Pradhan's Ministerial Future

Will Today Break The Deadlock? CJP, Centre Set For Crucial Third Round Of Talks

After a day marked by high-stakes negotiations, nationwide protests and major political developments, all eyes are on Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) enters what could be a decisive day in its agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Today, July 25, the CJP is expected to hold a crucial third round of talks with the Centre after two rounds of discussions with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh yielded no breakthrough on its key demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which the party has termed "non-negotiable."

The protests gathered momentum on Friday as CJP held peaceful demonstrations across the country under its "One District, One Day, One Demand" campaign while continuing negotiations with the government at Delhi's Constitution Club. The Centre is learnt to have shown willingness to consider some of the protesters' demands, including compensation for affected aspirants' families and the withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful demonstrators, but reports suggest Pradhan's resignation is still not under consideration.

Rejecting allegations that he had struck a "deal" with the Centre, Wangchuk said he called off the fast only after receiving written assurances and out of concern that students could face a crackdown similar to the violence witnessed in Ladakh last year. His message came as political leaders continued to rally behind the protesters and security remained tight across central Delhi.

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Adding another twist to the movement, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that he has been diagnosed with typhoid even as the organisation prepares for today's crucial negotiations.

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It is, however, unclear how intent his participation would be in the coming days of the protest given his medical condition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases, thanked young people for their feedback on social media, and, according to news reports, urged his Cabinet colleagues to engage with the youth through Instagram Reels and interactive sessions.

As anticipation builds over today's talks, another development has emerged from the national capital. According to sources, Delhi Police's Facial Recognition System (FRS) identified around 400 people with criminal records moving in and around the Jantar Mantar protest site between July 20 and July 24, a claim that is likely to add another dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding the protests.

Will today's meeting finally break the deadlock, or will the agitation intensify further? Stay tuned on this live blog as we bring you every major development, minute by minute.