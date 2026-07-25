PM Modi's Video For Gen-Z Protesters Beats BTS X iShowSpeed Clip To Become Highest-Viewed Reel On Instagram In 24 Hours: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night Instagram video addressing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has set a new record for the most-viewed Instagram Reel within 24 hours. Filmed in a selfie-style format similar to short-form Gen Z content, the video has drawn widespread attention online and sparked significant engagement across social media platforms.

PM Modi overtakes BTS-IShowSpeed reel, gains 1 million followers

Uploaded around 11:52 pm on Thursday, the reel garnered more than 303 million views within its first 24 hours, making it the most-viewed Instagram Reel ever during that time frame.

The achievement pushed past the previous record of 300 million views, which belonged to YouTuber IShowSpeed. His viral video, filmed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, featured his backstage meeting with all seven members of BTS.

Following the upload, PM Modi reportedly gained nearly one million new Instagram followers, taking his total following to around 102 million. He remains the first world leader to cross the 100-million milestone on the platform and continues to hold the distinction of not following any account on Instagram.

The video addressed the NEET paper leak controversy

Unlike a conventional government statement, the Prime Minister chose a casual, front-camera format that closely resembled the short-form videos popular among younger users.

In the reel, he directly addressed concerns surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, stating, "Mai jaanta hu ki paper leak koi mamuli vishya nahi hai. Laakho vidyarthi aur unke abhibhavako ke liye bohot hi peedadayak hai."

He further said, "Aur isiliyae paper leak ghatna se ab tak, pichle dhai mahino se anek kadam uthyae gae hai. The culprits have been caught and are in jail."

The Prime Minister stated that ensuring students did not lose an academic year remained a top priority, which is why the government moved quickly to conduct examinations for nearly 22 lakh students.

He added that the examination process had concluded successfully and that results had already been declared, but stressed that the government was not stopping there.

According to Modi, he had instructed departments to fast-track legal action and revealed that discussions on a proposed bill would take place in the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament the following week.

He concluded, "Today (July 23), the departments worked hard and gave me an adjournment late at night. Tomorrow (July 24), there will be a discussion in the Cabinet. After the advice of the Cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of the Parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed as soon as possible."