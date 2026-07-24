What Is Protest Date? GenZ Asks Strangers To Join Them In NEET Paper Leak March As Their Partner; 'Police Ke Dande Khane...' |

The ongoing NEET paper leak protests have not only become one of the country's biggest student movements but have also sparked a unique social media trend that perfectly reflects Gen Z's way of expressing solidarity. Amid marches, slogans and demands for accountability, a new phrase has taken over Instagram Reels and X—"Protest Date."

With Delhi's Jantar Mantar emerging as the epicentre of the nationwide demonstrations, thousands of students and young professionals have been gathering to raise their voices. While the movement remains focused on seeking justice and transparency, many participants are finding creative ways to connect with like-minded people.

One such trend now going viral involves youngsters asking strangers to accompany them to protests; not for a romantic dinner or movie, but as their "protest date."

Several social media videos show creators approaching people with the now-trending line, "Protest date pe chaloge, dande khane?" The phrase, delivered with a touch of humour, references the possibility of facing police action during demonstrations while also highlighting the willingness to stand together for a common cause.

The trend has quickly gained traction online, with countless reels attracting thousands of views and comments. Many users have joked that finding someone who shares the same values and isn't afraid to protest together might be the newest way to build a connection.

The viral trend comes amid days of sustained demonstrations across the country. At Jantar Mantar, students have continued protesting despite heavy rainfall, with several local restaurants and volunteers stepping forward to provide free drinking water, refreshments, shelter and charging facilities for demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the protests have also witnessed creative forms of expression, from Mumbai protesters adapting the viral Norwegian "Viking Row" chant to now the rise of the "Protest Date" trend. Together, these moments showcase how India's younger generation is blending activism with internet culture.