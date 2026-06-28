6.2-Magnitude Quake Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors Reach Delhi; The Science Behind The Capital’s Earthquake Vulnerability

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, sending tremors across parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR, on Saturday. While no major damage was immediately reported in the national capital, residents in several areas felt buildings sway briefly, prompting many to step outdoors. According to the National Centre of Seismology, a strong earthquake struck Afghanistan at 7:04 IST on Saturday. Apart from Delhi, mild tremors were felt in Jammu & Kashmir as well. But have you ever thought about why Delhi is so prone to earthquakes that you hear earthquake-related news in Delhi-NCR more often than in many other places in India? Keep reading to find the answers.

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Delhi: A region prone to earthquakes

Earthquakes originating in Afghanistan are often felt in northern India because the region lies within a highly active seismic belt. The Hindu Kush mountain range, where many Afghan earthquakes occur, is one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the world due to the ongoing collision between the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. This tectonic activity releases enormous amounts of energy, generating earthquakes that can be felt hundreds of kilometres away.

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Vulnerability due to its geographical location

Delhi’s vulnerability to earthquakes stems largely from its geographical location. According to India's seismic zoning map, Delhi falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is categorised as a high-damage-risk area. The city is situated near several active fault lines, including the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge, Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault, Sohna Fault, and Mathura Fault. Any movement along these faults can trigger moderate to strong earthquakes.

Another factor responsible for Delhi's seismic risk is its soil composition. Large parts of the city are built on the alluvial plains of the Yamuna River. Such soft sediments can amplify seismic waves, making tremors feel stronger than they might on harder rock surfaces.

Earthquake in Afghanistan felt in Hindustan

On Saturday, a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. According to the NCS, the depth of the quake was 215 kilometres below the surface. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening as a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan. The tremors sparked panic among residents of the Valley, but no reports of loss of life or property damage have emerged due to the jolts. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.