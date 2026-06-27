Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake In Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir

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An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and other parts of India.

The NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been reported.

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The earthquake struck 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey. Afghanistan is highly prone to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, one of the world's most seismically active areas, according to the Red Cross.

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Tremors reported across region

Some social media posts have claimed tremors were felt in neighbouring Pakistan, including in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Islamabad.

Recent seismic activity

Earlier, at least five moderate-intensity earthquakes struck Pakistan's southeastern province of Balochistan since Friday. The region has been experiencing significant seismic activity.

Previous major earthquakes

Twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on June 25, killing at least 920, leaving more than 51,000 missing, and causing widespread damage.