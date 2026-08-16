President Droupadi Murmu Opens Amrit Udyan For Public; Check Timings, And Booking Details

President Droupadi Murmu Opens Amrit Udyan For Public |

Get ready to immerse yourself in a stunning floral extravaganza as Amrit Udyan Utsav 2026 welcomes visitors from today. Located within Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, the iconic garden will remain open to the public from August 16 and remain accessible until September 15, offering visitors a chance to admire colourful blooms, beautifully designed landscapes, and its rich historical heritage.

Earlier known as the Mughal Garden, Amrit Udyan beautifully combines Mughal and British landscaping styles. Its meticulously planned geometric patterns, lush green lawns, vibrant flowers, and rare plant varieties create a peaceful escape in the heart of the national capital.

From nature enthusiasts and photography lovers to history buffs and families, the garden festival offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore its picturesque surroundings while discovering the unique horticultural and architectural features that make Amrit Udyan one of Delhi’s most celebrated attractions. Read on to discover everything you need to know about Amrit Udyan Utsav 2026.

Vibrant collection of seasonal flowers

The Summer Annuals display is set to showcase a vibrant collection of seasonal flowers that flourish in the warmer months, creating a refreshing and colourful experience amid the beautifully maintained gardens. The initiative is part of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s efforts to open its historic estate to a wider audience while encouraging greater awareness of nature, horticulture, and environmental conservation.

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The garden trail will take visitors through several attractions, including Bal Vatika, Pulmeria Garden, Banyan Grove, Bonsai Garden, Babbling Brooks, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. Visitors will be allowed to enter and exit through Gate No. 35, situated near North Avenue Road. For maintenance purposes, Amrit Udyan will remain closed to visitors every Monday.

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Registration details

Visitors are advised to register online in advance through the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website, where details regarding entry, timings and visitor guidelines will be available. Security checks will be mandatory, and guests are encouraged to carry valid identification while following the rules laid down by the authorities. Bookings for a particular day will close at 10 am on the preceding day. There will be no facility for on-the-spot registration or ticket booking.