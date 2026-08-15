Independence Day 2026: Delhi On High Alert, 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed

Delhi On High Alert, 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed | PTI

New Delhi is under a heightened security alert as the national capital prepares to celebrate Independence Day 2026 on Saturday, August 15. Around 25,000 security personnel have been deployed across the city as part of an extensive security arrangement, particularly around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation.

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Delhi on high alert

The capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, with a multi-layered grid in place around the iconic Red Fort, according to police officers.

Multi-layered security also involves 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics placed around the Red Fort, where the Independence Day celebration is going on. The security strategy features various levels of inspection and screening at access points and surrounding the Red Fort, along with a specialized anti-terror response system to address any potential threat or crisis.

The elaborate security measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the 80th Independence Day celebrations. Security agencies are keeping a close watch on key locations, crowded areas, transport hubs and sensitive installations across the capital.

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Multi-layered security around Red Fort

The Red Fort has been placed under a multi-layered security cover ahead of the celebrations. Security personnel have been deployed at strategic points around the venue, while access to the area is being closely monitored.

The security apparatus includes personnel from the Delhi Police and other security agencies. Surveillance has also been intensified through CCTV cameras and other monitoring systems to detect any suspicious activity.

Special attention is being given to roads and entry points leading towards the Red Fort. Traffic restrictions and diversions have also been implemented in parts of central Delhi to facilitate the movement of dignitaries and maintain public safety.

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Security checks across Delhi

Authorities have increased checking at railway stations, metro stations, markets, hotels and other crowded public places. Police teams are conducting patrolling and verification drives, while security personnel have been positioned at important junctions.

Residents and commuters have been advised to cooperate with security checks and follow traffic and entry guidelines issued by authorities.

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The Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort will witness the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by the Prime Minister's address to the nation. With thousands of people expected to gather in and around the venue, authorities are focusing on maintaining both security and smooth movement.