Kanwar Yatra 2026: Videos Of Traffic Diversions, Oversized DJ Vehicles Blocking Roads Go Viral, Trigger Public Concerns Across Delhi-NCR, Western UP

The ongoing Kanwar Yatra has once again sparked concerns over traffic congestion and public inconvenience across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Viral videos circulating on social media show long vehicle queues, oversized DJ vehicles, and loud music disrupting traffic in several districts, prompting authorities to intensify enforcement.

Viral videos show heavy congestion

One of the widely shared videos from Ghaziabad's Meerut Tiraha near the NH-9 Link Road shows massive traffic snarls after diversions were introduced to facilitate the movement of Kanwariyas. Commuters have reported long delays, especially on roads that are already prone to congestion during the monsoon.

Similar visuals from Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring districts also show large DJ vehicles accompanying Kanwar processions, with some allegedly violating the size and sound limits prescribed by the administration.

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Police crack down on rule violations

In a major enforcement action, Muzaffarnagar Police intercepted a DJ vehicle entering the district after finding multiple violations. Officials said the vehicle exceeded the permitted dimensions and was operating at sound levels beyond the approved limits.

Police also found several people sitting on top of the DJ structure, creating a serious safety hazard due to overhead power lines and other obstacles. Keeping public safety in view, police issued a ₹50,000 challan to the operator. The vehicle was modified on the spot to comply with the prescribed norms before being allowed to continue.

Authorities have warned that similar action will be taken against vehicles violating the guidelines during the pilgrimage.

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Traffic restrictions across key routes

To manage the movement of lakhs of Kanwariyas, administrations have imposed extensive traffic restrictions across Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and parts of Delhi-NCR. Several roads have been converted into one-way corridors, while heavy vehicles have been diverted from major pilgrimage routes, including sections of the Delhi-Haridwar Highway, Ganga Canal Road and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

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To ease congestion and ensure student safety, schools in several western Uttar Pradesh districts have also been temporarily closed during the peak days of the yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra is among India's largest annual religious pilgrimages, drawing millions of devotees every year. While authorities continue to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims, they are also stepping up inspections and traffic management efforts to minimise disruption for residents and commuters.