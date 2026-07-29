Chain Snatcher Escapes Police Custody, Arrested In Noida After Dramatic Chase By Security Guards Inside Residential Society - VIDEO

A man accused of chain snatching was arrested in Noida after attempting to flee from the police inside a residential society. The suspect, who allegedly carried out a chain-snatching incident in Aligarh, was eventually overpowered by alert security guards at Purvanchal Royal City Society and handed over to the police.

The dramatic chase, captured on CCTV cameras, has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the quick response and courage shown by the society's security staff.

CCTV captures dramatic chase

According to police, the accused had arrived at Purvanchal Royal City Society in Noida while working as a delivery boy. Investigators from Aligarh had traced his location and reached the society to arrest him.

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As soon as the suspect noticed the police team, he abandoned the scene and ran through the society premises in an attempt to escape. CCTV footage shows him sprinting across the complex while a security guard immediately chased after him. Within moments, more guards joined the pursuit, surrounded the accused, and successfully restrained him before handing him over to the waiting police officers.

The chase briefly created panic among residents, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

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Security guards praised for quick action

Residents and social media users have applauded the vigilance and teamwork displayed by the security personnel. Many users shared the CCTV footage online, calling the guards' response an example of how alert security staff can help law enforcement in preventing criminals from escaping.

Several people also stressed that public cooperation with police can play an important role in reducing crimes such as chain snatching.

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Guards had to "sweat it out" while chasing the accused before additional security personnels arrived to assist in the capture.

Accused was working as a delivery boy

Police said the accused was employed as a delivery executive and had visited the society to deliver an order to a customer. Acting on technical surveillance and location tracking, the Aligarh police reached the residential complex after identifying his whereabouts.

However, before officers could detain him, the suspect noticed the police presence and attempted to flee. The swift intervention by the society's guards prevented his escape.

After being apprehended, the accused was taken into custody by the Aligarh police team, which escorted him back for further legal proceedings.