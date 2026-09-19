IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Mumbai Police Register FIR After Sahil Wakode's Devastated Parents Seek Justice |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR in connection with the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on Saturday, after his parents approached the police and sought justice for their son. Police said the FIR has been registered against all persons related to the incident, as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues.

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Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening, hours after he was caught using a mobile phone during an examination. His parents arrived in Mumbai following the incident and approached the Powai police earlier today.

Parents Allege Torture, Blame IIT Bombay

Speaking to reporters, Wakode’s parents alleged that their son had been subjected to harassment and blamed the institute for his death. They said he was their only child and described him as a hardworking student with immense grit. His mother also alleged that he had been tortured.

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The allegations made by the family are part of the police investigation and have not been independently established. IIT Bombay has maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against Wakode following the examination incident.

According to the institute, Wakode was found using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute said the matter was discussed with him by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Wakode Found Dead In Room

Wakode later returned to his hostel room. Police said his friends became concerned after he did not respond to their calls. They went to his room and, after finding it locked from inside, broke open the door and found him dead. Police had earlier said that no suicide note was recovered from the room.

The student's death has triggered protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding answers from the administration and a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Protesters have also demanded the resignation of the examination in-charge, the institute director and faculty members of the Energy Science and Engineering department. Students have further sought representation on examination and other academic committees and a review of the institute’s disciplinary code.

The police investigation is now expected to examine the events leading up to Wakode’s death, including the examination incident and the allegations raised by his parents. Police have also been collecting relevant evidence and recording statements as part of the probe.

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