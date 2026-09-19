DUSU Election Result 2026: ABVP Wins 3 Of 4 Key Posts; Yash Dabas President, Riya Chhawdi Secretary, Lakshya Raj Singh Joint Secretary

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won three of the four key posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026. ABVP candidates Yash Dabas, Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh have won the President, Secretary and Joint Secretary posts, respectively.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post, defeating ABVP’s Ishu Maurya and NSUI’s Vir Chatrath.

The results mark a three-post victory for ABVP in the four-member DUSU central panel, while Shokeen’s victory as an Independent was a notable outcome of this year’s election.

Yash Dabas Wins DUSU President Post

ABVP’s Yash Dabas won the President post after a close contest with NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena.

Dabas had remained among the leading candidates during the later stages of counting. The presidential contest was one of the closest races of the election, with the lead changing during the counting process.

Riya Chhawdi Wins Secretary Post

ABVP candidate Riya Chhawdi secured the Secretary post. She maintained a lead over NSUI’s Namrata Chaudhary during counting.

Chhawdi was consistently ahead in the Secretary race as counting progressed, with the gap widening in the later rounds.

Lakshya Raj Singh Wins Joint Secretary Post

ABVP’s Lakshya Raj Singh won the Joint Secretary post after a closely contested race involving Independent candidate Vishesh Yadav and NSUI’s Gopal Choudhary.

The Joint Secretary contest remained close for much of the counting process, with the lead changing between candidates during different rounds.