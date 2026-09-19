BSEB To Construct 29 Hi-Tech Examination Buildings In Bihar At ₹330.07 Crore; Each Centre To Seat 4,000 Candidates | X

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will construct 29 hi-tech examination building-cum-strong rooms at 29 locations across 27 districts of Bihar at an estimated cost of ₹330.07 crore. The project has received administrative approval, with the buildings planned as dedicated centres for conducting examinations and handling confidential examination material.

The proposed G+3 examination buildings will be constructed on around 1 to 1.5 acres of land at each location. According to BSEB, each building will have the capacity to accommodate around 4,000 candidates simultaneously across three examination halls, with CCTV surveillance.

Examination centres to reduce dependence on Schools, Colleges

The new facilities are intended to reduce the use of schools and colleges as examination centres for various state-level examinations. BSEB said examinations conducted by different commissions, departments and other agencies at the district level often affect regular teaching and internal examinations in educational institutions.

The dedicated examination buildings are expected to allow schools and colleges to continue their academic activities without disruption when examinations are being conducted in the district.

The centres will also be located at prominent institutions near district headquarters to make it easier for candidates to reach examination venues, BSEB said.

Facilities for answer sheet storage & evaluation

The examination buildings will serve multiple purposes beyond conducting exams. The halls can be used for storing answer sheets after examinations and as evaluation centres for checking answer sheets.

The strong rooms will be used to store confidential examination material. The facilities will also support the barcoding and scanning of answer sheets whenever required.

BSEB said the buildings could also be used for election-related activities, helping ensure that regular teaching and learning in schools and other educational institutions are not affected during elections.

24x7 CCTV Monitoring, Fire Safety Systems

The proposed buildings will be equipped with several security and safety features, including fire alarms, firefighting equipment and disaster management systems. CCTV cameras will provide 24x7 monitoring and recording of activities at the centres.

The examination building-cum-strong rooms will eventually be handed over to the schools or colleges where they are constructed for operation and maintenance. BSEB and the concerned educational institution will share the revenue generated through the use of the facilities.

The project is aimed at creating permanent, multipurpose examination infrastructure that can be used for board examinations, competitive examinations, evaluation work and the secure handling of confidential examination material.