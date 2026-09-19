Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Who Won DUSU Vice President Post As Independent, Defeating ABVP, NSUI Rivals

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? | X

New Delhi: Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has won the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Vice President election, defeating ABVP's Ishu Maurya and NSUI's Vir Chatrath by a significant margin.

Shokeen's victory stands out as he contested the election as an Independent against candidates backed by two of the major student organisations at Delhi University. During counting, he maintained a substantial lead over both Maurya and Chatrath. Later counting updates showed Shokeen with 19,973 votes, compared with 10,127 for ABVP's Ishu Maurya, while NSUI's Vir Chatrath was far behind.

He contest is notable as he had initially sought a ticket from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). After differences over the ticket, he decided to contest the election as an Independent. His candidature has added another dimension to a DUSU contest traditionally dominated by the ABVP and NSUI.

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Deepanshu Shokeen is a student of the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University. He completed his graduation from Bhagat Singh College and is associated with student politics.

Reports have highlighted Shokeen’s family background during the election campaign. His father works as a bus conductor, while his mother is an Anganwadi worker. Shokeen has also campaigned alongside his father during the DUSU election.

His family background has become part of the narrative around his independent campaign, particularly as he contests against candidates backed by major student organisations.

From seeking NSUI ticket to Independent candidate

Shokeen was associated with NSUI and had sought the organisation’s ticket for the DUSU Vice President post. However, after the ticket distribution process, he entered the contest independently.

According to the Times of India report, the development was part of wider disagreements over candidate selection within the NSUI camp this year. Shokeen was among those who chose to remain in the electoral contest despite not receiving the party ticket.

His decision meant that the Vice President contest featured a direct contest between an Independent candidate, ABVP’s Ishu Maurya and NSUI’s Vir Chatrath, among others.

DUSU Election Result 2026: Deepanshu Shokeen Leads VP Race

Vote counting for the DUSU elections began on September 19. After multiple rounds of counting, Shokeen maintained a substantial lead in the Vice President contest.

After 10 rounds, PTI reported that Shokeen had secured 15,591 votes in the Vice President race. The counting process was still underway at the time, meaning the final result had not yet been formally declared.

Earlier updates also showed Shokeen well ahead of ABVP’s Ishu Maurya and NSUI’s Vir Chatrath. After seven rounds, Hindustan Times reported Shokeen with 11,347 votes, against 5,739 for Maurya and 1,620 for Chatrath.

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों का दिल से शुक्रिया।

निर्दलीय होकर लड़ना आसान नहीं था, लेकिन आपने साबित कर दिया कि छात्र संगठनों से ऊपर छात्रों का भरोसा होता है।❤️

ये जीत मेरी नहीं, हर उस विद्यार्थी की है जो कैम्पस में असली मुद्दों की बात करना चाहता था।

अब जिम्मेदारी और बड़ी हो… pic.twitter.com/jvdkpZCBe1 — Deepanshu Shokeen (@DeepanshuS_001) September 19, 2026

Shokeen on Social Media

While counting was underway, Shokeen posted on X claiming that he had won the Vice President post.

He wrote, “It’s done Bro 💪 Thank you DU 🙏 Independent Vice President.”

In another post, Shokeen thanked Delhi University students and said that his campaign represented students who wanted their issues to be raised on campus.

However, his social media claim came before the completion of the official counting process. Therefore, the Vice President result should be treated as awaiting formal declaration until confirmed by the election authorities.

The DUSU elections were held on September 18, with counting taking place on September 19. More than 1.51 lakh students were eligible to vote, while voter turnout was recorded at 40.46%.