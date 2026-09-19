FPJ EXCLUSIVE | Sahil Wakode Death: What Happened In The Hours After IIT Bombay Student Was Caught Using ChatGPT? |

Mumbai: In a significant development that could shed light on his mental state, sources revealed exclusively to The Free Press Journal that IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was not known to be facing any personal stress or tension prior to his death. The details uncovered regarding the hours leading up to the incident raise serious questions over what may have triggered the tragedy.

“He did not have any personal stress and was very active. The copying took place at around 1:00 p.m. When we went to his room in the evening, he did not open the door. After entering the room, we found him dead,” a student said on the condition of anonymity.

Caught using AI during exam

According to IIT Bombay, Wakode was caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during an examination, having uploaded the question paper to seek answers. Following the incident, a conversation took place between Wakode and the course professor.

“After the incident, there was some conversation between the course professor and Sahil, following which he could have been triggered to take the extreme step,” said another student who did not wish to be identified.

Assurances given before tragic discovery

The institute stated that after Wakode was caught, the Head of Department assured the Energy Science and Engineering student that no adverse action would be taken against him. However, later that Friday evening, Wakode was found dead in his hostel room.

Protests and Police Investigation

The incident has triggered protests across the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding answers about the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death. Police have been deployed in and around the campus as their investigation seeks to establish the complete sequence of events.

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