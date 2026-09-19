IIM Bangalore Ranks 2nd In Asia-Pacific In Bloomberg Businessweek 2026–27 Rankings; Stanford Leads US

Image: Official Website

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s Executive Post Graduate Programme has secured the second position in the Asia-Pacific region in the Bloomberg Businessweek 2026–27 business school rankings. The programme improved from third place in the previous edition.

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics retained the top position in the Asia-Pacific rankings, while IIM Bangalore recorded an overall score of 72.6, compared with 71.7 last year.

In the United States, Stanford Graduate School of Business retained the top position for the eighth consecutive year.

IIM Bangalore moves up to second place in Asia-Pacific

IIM Bangalore remained the highest-ranked Indian programme in the Bloomberg ranking for the fifth consecutive year.

Its Executive Post Graduate Programme rose from third to second place in the Asia-Pacific region. The programme registered improvements in learning, networking and entrepreneurship and ranked second in the region for compensation.

The overall score increased from 71.7 in the previous year to 72.6 in the 2026–27 edition.

Top 5 Asia-Pacific Business Schools

Rank 1: Shanghai University of Finance and Economics - China

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore - India

Rank 3: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology - Hong Kong

Rank 4: Indian School of Business - India

Rank 5: Woxsen University - India

Stanford retains top position in US Rankings

Stanford Graduate School of Business continued to lead Bloomberg Businessweek’s ranking of US business schools. The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School secured second place, followed by Harvard Business School and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

The University of Virginia’s Darden School recorded the biggest improvement among the top US business schools, moving from 10th position last year to fifth.

Dartmouth’s Tuck School ranked sixth, while the University of Chicago’s Booth School secured seventh place. UC Berkeley’s Haas School fell from third to eighth position.

Cornell’s Johnson School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School tied at ninth place. Columbia Business School dropped two places to rank 11th.

Top 10 US Business Schools - Bloomberg Businessweek 2026–27

Rank 1: Stanford Graduate School of Business - No change

Rank 2: University of Pennsylvania - Wharton - No change

Rank 3: Harvard Business School - Up 1

Rank 4: Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management - Up 1

Rank 5: University of Virginia - Darden School - Up 5

Rank 6: Dartmouth - Tuck School - No change

Rank 7: University of Chicago - Booth School - No change

Rank 8: UC Berkeley - Haas School - Down 5

Rank 9: Cornell - Johnson School - Down 1

Rank 9: MIT - Sloan School - Up 2

Bloomberg Businessweek Ranking Methodology

Bloomberg Businessweek assessed business schools across categories including compensation, learning, networking and entrepreneurship.

The publication removed the separate inclusion index from the US rankings this year and changed the weight assigned to the remaining categories.

The ranking combines feedback from students, alumni and corporate recruiters with employment and salary data.

In the Europe and Middle East category, Switzerland’s IMD reclaimed the top position. Ivey Business School returned to the top of the Canadian rankings.