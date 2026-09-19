21 Youths Receive Appointment Letters From UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: The Yogi government distributed appointment letters to 818 youths across the state on Saturday. Under a fair and transparent process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, youths selected for the posts of Instructor in the Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Assistant Statistical Officer in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department; Professor, Reader, Lecturer and Pharmacist in the AYUSH Department; and X-Ray Technician in the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department received appointment letters for government jobs from the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Among these, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 21 youths on the stage

AYUSH Department

1- Dr. Sudhir Chauhan - Professor, Homoeopathy

2- Aradhana Chaudhary - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy

3- Roshni - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy

4- Prinsi Gupta - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy

5- Sakshi Singh - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy

6- Pallavi Devi - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy

7- Akash Shukla - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy

8- Dr. Himani - Reader - Ayurveda

9- Roma Anand - Reader - Ayurveda

10- Safia Bano - Lecturer - Unani

11- Dr. Mohammad Kasif - Lecturer - Unani

Medical and Health Department

12- Prince Singh - X-Ray Technician

13- Pankaj Kumar Verma - X-Ray Technician

14- Shivanand Shukla - X-Ray Technician

15- Mo. Afroz - X-Ray Technician

16- Twinkle Patel - X-Ray Technician

17- Sarita Soni - X-Ray Technician

18- Savita Devi - X-Ray Technician

19- Anurag Gautam - X-Ray Technician

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department

20- Tripti Srivastava - Assistant Statistical Officer

21- Lalit Kumar Verma - Assistant Statistical Officer