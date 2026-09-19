21 Youths Receive Appointment Letters From UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Yogi government distributed appointment letters to 818 youths across the state on Saturday. Under a fair and transparent process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, youths selected for the posts of Instructor in the Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Assistant Statistical Officer in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department; Professor, Reader, Lecturer and Pharmacist in the AYUSH Department; and X-Ray Technician in the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department received appointment letters for government jobs from the Government of Uttar Pradesh.
Among these, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 21 youths on the stage
AYUSH Department
1- Dr. Sudhir Chauhan - Professor, Homoeopathy
2- Aradhana Chaudhary - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy
3- Roshni - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy
4- Prinsi Gupta - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy
5- Sakshi Singh - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy
6- Pallavi Devi - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy
7- Akash Shukla - Pharmacist - Homoeopathy
8- Dr. Himani - Reader - Ayurveda
9- Roma Anand - Reader - Ayurveda
10- Safia Bano - Lecturer - Unani
11- Dr. Mohammad Kasif - Lecturer - Unani
Medical and Health Department
12- Prince Singh - X-Ray Technician
13- Pankaj Kumar Verma - X-Ray Technician
14- Shivanand Shukla - X-Ray Technician
15- Mo. Afroz - X-Ray Technician
16- Twinkle Patel - X-Ray Technician
17- Sarita Soni - X-Ray Technician
18- Savita Devi - X-Ray Technician
19- Anurag Gautam - X-Ray Technician
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department
20- Tripti Srivastava - Assistant Statistical Officer
21- Lalit Kumar Verma - Assistant Statistical Officer