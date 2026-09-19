Focus On Accelerating Loan Disbursement Under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' | Representative Image

Lucknow: With the objective of effective implementation of 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and ensuring timely availability of loans to solar rooftop consumers, an important review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director, UPNEDA, with major PSU banks, REC, SLBC and other concerned stakeholders.

UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh directed all banks to minimize unnecessary rejection of loan applications. He instructed banks to ensure time-bound processing and approval of applications from eligible consumers. He further directed that approved loans be disbursed at the earliest to avoid delays in installing rooftop solar systems. The committee should undertake regular bank-wise reviews of pending cases and ensure their early disposal. Meeting reviewed the status of pending loan applications, loan approvals, documentation processes and loan disbursement under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

Procedural issues related to the PM Surya Ghar Yojana portal and Jan Samarth should be resolved on priority. The meeting also emphasized strengthening regular coordination with banks through SLBC and monitoring of pending cases. REC and concerned stakeholders were requested to extend cooperation in resolving practical problems arising in the banking process.

Read Also Women’s Empowerment Resonates At Mahila Samvad As Women Spontaneously Sing Songs

Earlier, meeting reviewed the status of pending loan applications, loan approvals, documentation processes and loan disbursement under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'. The objective of UPNEDA is to ensure easy, transparent and time-bound loan facilities for every eligible family willing to adopt solar energy, so that the pace of rooftop solar installation under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh can be accelerated further.

Representatives of major public sector banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and UCO Bank, along with representatives of SLBC and REC, participated in the meeting.