Women’s Empowerment Resonates At Mahila Samvad As Women Spontaneously Sing Songs | X @pushkardhami

A spontaneous expression of women’s empowerment through songs marked the Matri Shakti Samvad and Felicitation Ceremony held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan on Saturday. The women present at the event spontaneously performed songs highlighting various women-centric empowerment schemes of the Central and State Governments. Through their songs, the women expressed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The atmosphere became particularly emotional during the interaction when a woman expressed her desire to convey her thoughts to Prime Minister Modi and presented a melodious song before Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Through the song, “Humein Toh Modi Ne Bahut Kuch Diya Hai, Bahut Shukriya Hai” (Modi has given us so much, we are truly grateful), she highlighted initiatives such as interest-free loans for women, the Lakhpati Didi scheme, the formation of women’s self-help groups and other welfare schemes. She said that the women-centric policies and initiatives of the Central and State Governments are continuously empowering women and enabling them to become stronger and more self-reliant.

Through the song, she expressed her affection and gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lyrics reflected a deep sense of trust and personal connection with the Prime Minister.

Through their songs, the women also gave voice to a broader transformation—one in which women are no longer seen merely as beneficiaries of government schemes, but as active participants in the journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat.