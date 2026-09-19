IIT Bombay Student Death: Classmates Question Institute’s Version, Raise Concerns Over Exam Rules And Caste Allegations

Security personnel stand guard as students stage a protest following the death of a 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student, who died by suicide in his hostel room after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination, at IIT Bombay, in Mumbai. | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Students have questioned IIT Bombay's official account of the death, particularly the institute's statement that no disciplinary action had been initiated against the student.

“The entry to the examination hall is extremely guarded. We are asked to leave our phones at the entrance, carrying only a transparent bottle and one pen. Security personnel check students before they enter. If this is the procedure, how did he manage to take a phone inside the examination hall?” a student said.

Students also questioned the institute's claim that no disciplinary action was initiated. “The academic rules clearly prescribe an FR grade and one-semester academic suspension for possession of a mobile phone during an examination. If the institute was not taking disciplinary action against him, why was he counselled in the first place? And if the institute had assured him that the incident would not affect his academic career, why did he still take this step?” another student said.

A classmate who was present in the examination hall also alleged that the invigilator, who was a professor from the student's department, used casteist slurs against him during the examination. The student alleged that a similar incident involving the same professor had occurred around three months earlier.

The student's parents have separately alleged that their son faced caste-based discrimination at the institute.

IIT Bombay denies caste discrimination complaint

Responding to allegations of caste-based discrimination, the SC/ST Students and Staff Cell at IIT Bombay said that no complaint relating to caste discrimination had been lodged by Sahil Wakode with the Cell.

“The SC/ST Students and Staff Cell at IIT Bombay deeply regrets the tragic loss of Sahil Wakode. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We pray for the departed soul and wish his parents strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the Cell said.

The Cell said it remains committed to the welfare and well-being of SC/ST students and staff and will address any matter relating to caste-based discrimination brought to its attention.

“IIT Bombay is committed to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for all. The Cell will continue its sensitisation and awareness efforts to address caste-based biases, whether conscious or unconscious, and to uphold applicable anti-discrimination laws and Institute policies in letter and spirit,” it added.

Police probe underway

IIT Bombay said that police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation. The institute said it would cooperate fully with the authorities and requested people to respect the privacy of the bereaved family.

The institute also appealed against speculation while the investigation is underway. The allegations regarding caste-based discrimination and the professor's conduct have not been independently established. IIT Bombay has said that the circumstances surrounding the student's death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.

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