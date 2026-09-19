KEA PGCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Option Entry Open Till September 22

KEA PGCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Option Entry Till September 22 | Official announcement

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the PGCET 2026 mock seat allotment result for admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech and M.Arch courses. The mock allotment results were published on September 19, 2026, based on candidates' merit, choices entered by them and the roster system.

Candidates can check their mock seat allotment result through the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

PGCET 2026 mock allotment is indicative

KEA has clarified that the mock seat allotment is only an indicative exercise. Candidates do not need to report to the allotted college at this stage and must wait for the first-round real seat allotment result.

After checking the mock allotment, candidates can modify their preferences by adding, deleting or reordering courses and colleges. Eligible candidates who have not entered any options so far can also submit their preferred choices.

For the first round of seat allotment, candidates can enter or modify their options until September 22, 2026, at 11 am.

Candidates have also been advised to take a printout of their finally submitted options for future reference.

KEA PGCET 2026 one-time option entry

KEA has stated that the options entered before the first round will be treated as the final list of options for subsequent rounds. Candidates will not be allowed to enter options afresh for each subsequent round.

However, candidates may delete or change the order of higher-preference options in later rounds. They may also add new options for colleges or courses that are subsequently included in the seat matrix after the first round.

The priority of options entered by candidates will be displayed in the option-entry module when they log in using their credentials during subsequent rounds.

Check college details before final submission

KEA has advised candidates to verify the addresses of colleges before submitting their final preferences. Candidates should enter courses and colleges strictly according to their preferred order after confirming the relevant details.

The first-round real seat allotment result will be announced after the completion of the option-entry process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for further updates regarding PGCET 2026 counselling and seat allotment.

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