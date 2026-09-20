Thane MP Naresh Mhaske Inaugurates Gandhi Mahendra Chhatrabhoj Educational Trust Library To Support Students |

Thane: Member of Parliament from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, officially inaugurated the Gandhi Mahendra Chhatrabhoj Educational Trust Library at JVM Emerald, Uthalsar Naka, Thane (West). Managed by the JVM Charitable Foundation, the facility aims to enhance educational resources and foster a strong learning culture for the local youth.

Modern Study Centre Designed To Support Students

The ceremony was attended by Thane Deputy Mayor Shri Krishna Patil as the guest of honor, alongside around 100 representatives and dignitaries from various social service and non-profit organizations across Thane and neighboring areas.

Designed as a modern study center, the library provides students with a quiet, comfortable, and conducive academic environment. Equipped to accommodate up to 50 students simultaneously, the initiative is dedicated to offering a space for reading, focused learning, and academic development.

Leaders Highlight Role Of Educational Initiatives In Youth Development

In their addresses, both MP Naresh Mhaske and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil commended the quality of the infrastructure and facilities established for the students. They highlighted that social initiatives promoting education are essential for contemporary youth empowerment and play a pivotal role in driving long-term community development.

The dignitaries commended Trustee Shri Jitendra Mehta and the JVM Charitable Foundation for their vision and proactive efforts in turning this project into a reality for the students of Thane.

The launch event received a positive response from community leaders and attendees. The JVM Charitable Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to launching meaningful educational and social welfare initiatives that deliver long-term value to the community.

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