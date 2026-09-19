Rahul Gandhi Chhatron Ki Goonj Indore: ‘1.5 Crore Students Deprived Of Scholarships As System Wants Andhbhakts, Not Students,’ LoP Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Government | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme took off at the IDA Ground near Regional Park in Indore on Saturday evening, as a large crowd of students gathered and shared their struggles of paper leak, delayed and held recruitment process and more. Supporting their demands, Rahul Gandhi emphasised, “Education is not a luxury, but right of every student.”

Rahul Gandhi Indore student interaction

Students raise MPPSC recruitment delay issue: Several students got a chance to stand on the stage and share raised issues related to Madhya Pradesh education system. An MPPSC student alleged that results for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission and Vyapam exams are being held up, while data suggests that around half of the job vacancies remain vacant. Another student said over 1 lakh applicants cleared the preliminary and mains exams but are yet to be recruited. She also alleged that the state government continued to keep the posts vacant despite the High Court pulling it up over the issue.

LIVE: Chhatron Ki Goonj | Indore, Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/mkLPDcMUUq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2026

Competitive exam coaching facilities MP

She has appealed Rahul Gandhi to help students get justice. Another student complained that Vindhya regions lacks efficient teachers and coaching to prepare competitive exams. He urged that education must be accessible to all and adequate arrangements must be made to ensure students who cannot afford to move to Indore or Bhopal do not miss out on exam preparation.

A student from tribal region of Dhar said even in today's times, people are sufferring and even dying due to treatable diseases like malaria, however basic health facilities are still not accessible there!

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Chhatron Ki Goonj event



(Source: Rahul Gandhi/YT) pic.twitter.com/DqUOhOFjAy — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Thousands of nursing students left in lurch

Nursing student complained she took admission in the four-year course in 2020, however she it has been six years now, she is still in third year. She complained result of the third year have not been announced yet. She further said thousands of students are suffering due to the delay.

Education budget dips

Gandhi asserted that Education's share in the Union budget has rapidly fallen in last 10 years. Showcasing the data on slide show, he said over 1.5 crore students have been deprived of scholarship.

Students VS Andhbhakts

Differentiating between students and blind followers, Gandhi said, "Students are curious, andhbhkats are delusional. System does not want students to ask questions, and that is the reason it has appointed people of RSS on the major positions of the universities and colleges."

Why Jay Shah given reins of Indian Cricket despite excellent cricketers?

Strongly objecting to the current pattern of appointment, Gandhi said, "There are several experienced cricketers in India, yet Union Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah was given reins of BCCI and ICC. The yound audience started to cheer and gave a huge round of applaud to Rahul Gandhi's BCCI Jay Shah remark.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at government for tapping phones and passing on people’s information to the government. He alleged that RSS, Ambani and Adani have hacked India’a education system.

Show Housefull!

Several visuals from the venue show a large number of people gathered for the programme, with the ground appearing packed as the event gets underway.

The programme was focused on issues concerning young people, including education, jobs, unemployment, paper leaks and competitive exams. Students are expected to raise questions and share their concerns directly with Rahul Gandhi during the interaction.

The event is part of Rahul Gandhi’s one-day visit to Indore. He reached the city earlier on Saturday and headed to the event venue in the evening.