'Jhooth Ki Goonj' Posters Target Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' In Indore | VIDEO

'Jhooth Ki Goonj' Posters Target Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Indore Student Interaction Event | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Controversial posters popped up in Indore ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Chhatron Ki Goonj student interaction on Sep 19. Yellow posters featuring, 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' appeared at several major intersections across the city, adding a political twist to Gandhi’s Indore visit.

The 'Jhooth Ki Goonj posters featured Rahul Gandhi’s photograph, a QR code and details of a fact-check website in an attempt to mock 'Chhatro Ki Goonj' campaign. The campaign questioned 40 claims made during four previous Chhatron Ki Goonj programmes and asked people to check whether the claims were true or false.

Videos showed men putting up the Jhooth Ki Goonj posters over or next to publicity material for Rahul Gandhi’s student interaction in Indore.

"Jhooth Ki Goonj" Watch Video

They directed viewers to the Jhooth Ki Goonj website through a QR code. Congress workers removed posters from different locations.

Congress calls it BJP's foul play; BJP denies allegations

Congress city president Chintu Chouksey alleged that the BJP had arranged the campaign and was creating obstacles for the programme. Congress leader Aminul Khan Suri said posters were spotted at 50 locations and described the campaign as reflecting a “negative mindset”.

BJP state co-media in-charge Alok Dubey rejected the allegation. He claimed that students and young people had initiated the poster campaign because they were being pressured to participate in Gandhi’s programme.

He said the posters reflected the students’ views and their opposition to what they believed were false claims by Rahul Gandhi. The poster row erupted hours before Gandhi’s student interaction near Regional Park in Indore.

The programme gives students a platform to raise issues such as paper leaks, examination irregularities, high education costs, recruitment delays and unemployment. Similar programmes were earlier held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj.

The Indore event also faced controversy over its venue and security arrangements. Police imposed 31 conditions for crowd management, entry and exit, while organisers were asked to help maintain order. The poster dispute further intensified the Congress-BJP face-off ahead of the event.