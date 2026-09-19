Food For Over 50K People, Music Team At Stage— Preparations Underway For LoP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ Event In Indore | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing at the IDA Ground near Regional Park in Indore ahead of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm on Saturday. A video from the Rahul Gandhi Indore event shows teams working on the final preparations, including food being prepared for more than 50,000 people at the venue. The arrangements are being made by the Sikh community.

The Chhatron Ki Goonj Indore event will see Rahul Gandhi interact with Gen-Z students on issues related to education, jobs, unemployment, paper leaks and competitive exams. The Rahul Gandhi student interaction is expected to give students an opportunity to raise questions on issues affecting them.

‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ Registration & Free Pani Puri?

Another video has surfaced from Indore showing a unique offer linked to Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme. The video shows people being asked to register for the Rahul Gandhi event, with free pani puri being offered after registration.

The video reportedly shows the offer at Bhawarkua Chauraha in Indore,

Watch the VIDEO below:

Food Being Prepared for over 50K people

The video shows food being prepared for more than 50,000 people at the venue. The arrangements are being made by the Sikh community. The menu includes aloo-puri, sabzi, bhajiya and bean chakki.

Food and refreshments have also been arranged for artists and VIP guests. A separate tent has been set up for them, with coffee and snacks being served.

Music team rehearses at stage

The music team has also reached the venue and can be seen preparing at the stage ahead of the programme. The team is making arrangements for its performance as workers continue with the final setup.

Rahul Gandhi reached Indore around 2 pm on Saturday. He is scheduled to reach the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ venue around 5:30 pm. The programme will give students an opportunity to directly ask questions to the Congress leader.

After the programme, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to leave the venue around 8:30 pm before heading back to the airport for his return flight to Delhi.