Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Viral Video: 'Aisi Bhasha Ka Upyog Mujhse Mat Karna...' Maharaj Snaps At Man Demanding Accountability Of Poor Roads In Guna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia getting angry at a local in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is going viral on social media. The Jyotiraditya Scindia viral video shows a heated exchange after locals gathered around Scindia’s vehicle and raised the issue of road construction in Guna on Friday.

In the video, a local can be heard making a request to Scindia about the road construction work and saying, “Aapse nivedan hai ki is baar samay se pehle ye road dal jaye, nahi toh jab aap vote ke samay aayenge toh hum vote nahi daalenge (We request you to get this road constructed before time, otherwise when you come during the elections, we will not vote).”

The remark appears to upset Scindia, who immediately responds, “Ye bhasha mere se kabhi mat upyog karna (Never use this kind of language with me).”

The local then tries to clarify his statement and says, “Sirf aapse nahi, kisi se bhi (Not just you, with anyone).”

The Guna viral video has drawn attention on social media over the exchange between Scindia and the local over the road issue and vote remark.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

Scindia then asks the local to come forward and make a request instead of linking the road issue to voting. He says, “Aap aao, nivedan karo… meri zimmedari hai, kaam karna hai (You come and make a request. It is my responsibility to get the work done).”

According to locals from the Guna area, people have been facing problems while travelling on the road due to potholes at several places. They claim that the road has been in poor condition for a long time and that the issue of road construction has been raised repeatedly, but the work has not yet been completed.

Locals say the potholes are causing inconvenience to people who use the road regularly.