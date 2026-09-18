VIDEO Shows Underprivileged Collecting Leftover Oil From Diyas Light Up For PM Modi's Birthday Celebration In Parts Of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several videos are circulating on social media has caught people’s attention for showing an emotional scene involving children and families collecting leftover oil from earthen diyas after celebrations on Thursday. In the video, underprivileged children and families can be seen going around and collecting the oil left in the diyas. They were seen pouring the leftover oil into plastic bottles, collecting whatever they can find.

The visuals show two very different sides of the same celebration. On one side, a new world record was created on the banks of the Kshipra River in Ujjain, where 33,27,125 earthen diyas were lit on Thursday evening to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday. On the other side, the viral video shows underprivileged children and families collecting the leftover oil from these diyas in plastic bottles.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

The video also shows the contrast between festive celebrations, when diyas are lit in large numbers, and the struggles of families who collect the leftover oil afterwards.

Several videos are circulating from different places in Madhya Pradesh including Damoh, Jabalpur.

The visuals come days after a massive diya-lighting event in Ujjain, where 33,27,125 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Kshipra River to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday. The event was also linked to the BJP’s ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ campaign, under which people were urged to light a diya at their homes.

While the grand celebration saw lakhs of diyas being lit, the viral video shows underprivileged children and families collecting the leftover oil from the diyas in plastic bottles. The visuals have drawn attention online for showing a very different side of the celebrations.