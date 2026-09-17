‘Light Diya For PM Modi's Birthday, But Answer First...' Congress' Jitu Patwari Rakes Up Deaths Due To Toxic Medicine Water & Liquor During BJP Chief Nitin Nabin's MP Visit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday targeted the BJP government ahead of BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s Indore visit, urging him to question the state government over alleged deaths linked to toxic medicines, liquor and contaminated water. BJP president Nitin Nabin is in Indore to launch the Swamitva Yojana registration process, while Patwari cited six issues, including children deaths, hospital safety and corruption in Madhya Pradesh.

Jitu Patwari’s questions for Nitin Nabin

In a post on X, Jitu Patwari directly addressed Nitin Nabin, who is visiting Indore on September 17, and asked him to seek answers from the Madhya Pradesh government before participating in the programme.

Patwari said Nabin should ‘light the diya’ but first ask the state government questions on issues affecting people across Madhya Pradesh.

The MP PCC chief listed six issues in his post, beginning with Balaghat Tribal Children Deaths. He questioned why the lives of tribal children were allegedly being treated as less important.

Patwari also referred to the deaths of children in Chhindwara, which he attributed to poisonous cough syrup, and questioned how the allegedly toxic medicine reached them and whether accountability had been fixed.

नितिन नवीन जी,



आप इंदौर आ रहे हैं!।आज आप दीए जलाकर प्रसन्नता भी व्यक्त करेंगे! दीया जलाइए, लेकिन उससे पहले मध्य प्रदेश सरकार से ये सवाल जरूर पूछिए।



① बालाघाट : करीब 30 बच्चों की मौत! आखिर आदिवासी बच्चों की जिंदगी इतनी सस्ती क्यों?



② छिंदवाड़ा : जहरीले कफ सिरप से 24 से ज्यादा… — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) September 17, 2026

Patwari raises infants deaths at Indore hospital, Sagar spurious liquor case

Turning to Indore, Patwari raised the reported deaths of newborn babies at MY Hospital, alleging that rats had bitten the infants. He questioned why patients remained unsafe in the state's largest government hospital.

The Congress leader also referred to the Sagar spurious liquor case, alleging that more than 100 people had died after consuming poisonous liquor. He questioned how the network supplying the liquor continued to operate.

Patwari further cited a judicial inquiry into contaminated water in Indore, claiming it had confirmed 24 deaths and alleging that the actual number could be higher. These figures and allegations were made by Patwari in his post.

प्रिय नितिन जी,



प्रधानमंत्री के जन्मदिन पर आप इंदौर में ‘आशीर्वाद का दीया’ जलाने आ रहे हैं!



लेकिन जरा सोचिए,



यह दीया कहीं उस ताली-थाली की याद तो नहीं दिलाएगा, जो कोरोना के संकट के बीच बजवाई गई थी?



यह दीया क्या वैसा ही है, जब प्रधानमंत्री ने नोटबंदी की कतार में अपनी मां खड़ा… — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) September 17, 2026

‘Why poison in medicine, liquor and water?’

Concluding his post, Jitu Patwari questioned the Mohan Yadav government over what he described as failures in accountability.

He asked, “Why poison in medicine? Why poison in liquor? Why poison in water? Why poison in the air?”

Patwari also accused the Madhya Pradesh government of corruption and questioned the implementation of the BJP's stated zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Why is Nitin Nabin visiting Indore?

Nitin Nabin, who recently became the BJP national president, is visiting Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and 18. His Indore programme is centred on the Swamitva Yojana, under which a new statewide registration process is being launched.

Nabin is scheduled to launch the registration process at Gandhi Nagar Ground in Indore, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attending the programme. According to the state government's preparations, around 30,000 people in Indore and surrounding areas are expected to receive documents related to land and property ownership.

The Swamitva Yojana aims to provide ownership documents to people who have been living on land or in houses for years but do not have formal ownership records. The state has also prepared rights records for rural properties as part of the scheme.

Nabin’s first MP visit as BJP national president

The Nitin Nabin Indore visit is his first visit to Madhya Pradesh after becoming BJP national president. After his Indore programme, Nabin is scheduled to travel to Ujjain, where he will participate in events under the BJP's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, including the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme at Ram Ghat.

Against this backdrop, Jitu Patwari’s reaction to Nitin Nabin’s Indore visit has turned the BJP president’s Madhya Pradesh tour into another political flashpoint, with the Congress leader seeking answers from the state government on deaths, public health, corruption and accountability.