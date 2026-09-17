BJP National President Nitin Nabin, CM Mohan Yadav To Launch Swamitva Yojana In Indore On September 17 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swamitva Yojana will be launched by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Indore on Thursday.

Under the scheme, rights records have been prepared for inhabited land in rural areas across the state. So far, 68.47 lakh rights records have been prepared in 41,568 villages.

Rights records of around 50 lakh private properties will be registered free of cost and the government will bear the entire cost of stamp and registration.

Special camps will be held in three phases at panchayat level. The first phase will be held from Sept 17-19, second camp from Sept 24-26 and third camp from Oct 1-3.

The government has appointed patwaris as execution officers while tehsildars, naib tehsildars and revenue inspectors have been designated as registration officers.

The registered deed will be sent to the beneficiary through the registered WhatsApp number. Senior district-level officers will do regular monitoring of the scheme.

Patwaris up ante over being made executants

At the time of filing the report, patwaris were refusing to cooperate with the government in implementing the scheme, demanding that they not be named as executants.

Patwari Sangh president Upendra Baghel said that if patwaris' names were registered as executants, they could become parties to any civil suit filed in the future, as the registry would carry their names along with their fathers' names.

Discussion are going on with government but so far no solution has come out over the demand, he said.

When contacted, principal secretary (Revenue) E Rameshkumar told Free Press that all the solutions have already been worked out.

It had been made clear that patwaris are the only authorised persons of the government to do the registry and the original owner is the government itself.

Hence, there will be no problem for patwaris unless they have made any kind of mistake.