CM Mohan Yadav Honours Engineers, Says Their Talent Transforms Development Ideas Into Reality In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that ancient architectural heritage continued to inspire the new experiments. Engineers use their talent to convert development possibilities into reality.

The chief minister was addressing the Engineers' Day programme organised by the Public Works Department here on Tuesday. He presented awards to engineers, officials, joint teams and construction agencies on the occasion.

Mokshgundam Visvesvaraya Award was given to divisional manager of MP Road Development Corporation Ishwar Singh Chandeli, deputy general manager of MP Building Development Corporation, Jabalpur, Manvendra Singh Sengar, executive engineer Manish Kumar and in-charge SDO PWD, HN Tripathi.

Meanwhile, PWD and CSIR-AMPRI exchanged an MoU for sustainable infrastructure development.

Speaking on the occasion, PWD minister Rakesh Singh said, “Engineers are builders of the state's development.

The awards have been introduced for healthy competition.” Principal secretary, PWD, Sukhveer Singh said accidents on black spots declined in the state.

State's 30% power capacity comes from clean energy

According to the chief minister, the state's 30% power capacity comes from clean energy.

“Now, the investment is pouring into every sector of power generation,” he said while addressing the felicitation function organised by engineers and employees of energy department.