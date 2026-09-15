UCC Opposition In MP: 'We Will Not Accept UCC,' MLA Arif Masood Appeals Public To Join AIMPLB Protest At Jantar Mantar Protest; AIMIM Chief Owaisi To Address Rally In Bhopal Today | VIDEO

AIMPLB Opposes UCC Bill, Plans To Join Jantar Mantar Protest; AIMIM Chief Owaisi To Address Rally In Bhopal Today | VIDEO |

UCC Opposition in MP: Opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is set to intensify, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi scheduled to address a public meeting in Bhopal on September 15 and Bhopal-based All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) members preparing to join an anti-UCC protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 17. Congress MLA Arif Masood said constitutional and legal measures would be pursued against the UCC.

Constitutional Challenge Planned

Bhopal-based members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board reiterated their opposition to the Uniform Civil Code and announced that they would continue challenging it through constitutional and legal means.

Arif Masood appealed to people from Madhya Pradesh to participate in large numbers in the AIMPLB’s UCC protest at Jantar Mantar.

“We have been saying from day one that we will not accept the UCC. We have neither accepted it in the past nor will we do so in the future. We will continue to raise constitutional points and use all remedies available to us within the constitutional framework to have it withdrawn,” Masood said.

Bhopal-based AIMPLB members oppose UCC, announce constitutional and legal challenge. pic.twitter.com/SpspCku1vG — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 15, 2026

Delhi Protest On September 17

Masood said the announcement regarding participation in the Jantar Mantar protest was being made with the AIMPLB’s permission.

“With the board’s permission, we are announcing that we will appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to join the movement at Jantar Mantar on September 17 and support the call raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board against the UCC,” he said.

Read Also MP Assembly Passes Historic UCC Bill 2026 Amid Protests And Stormy Debates

Owaisi’s Bhopal Meeting

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Central Library Ground in Bhopal on Tuesday, September 15. The meeting will begin at 7.30 pm.

Promotional material for the Asaduddin Owaisi Bhopal public meeting has invited residents to attend the programme. Online event announcements describe it as a public meeting against the UCC.

UCC In Madhya Pradesh

The UCC debate has intensified in Madhya Pradesh after the state Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav subsequently announced that the state government would implement the law, which seeks common rules governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance. The move has drawn opposition from Muslim organisations and political leaders, who have raised concerns over religious and constitutional rights.