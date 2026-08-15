Beware Against Spreading Misinformation About UCC, Says Waqf Chairman In Bhopal

Bhopal Waqf Board Chairman Warns Against Misinformation Over Uniform Civil Code | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wafq Board chairman explained the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and urged people to be wary of those spreading misinformation about it, here at the office of the board, on Saturday.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy at the Waqf Board campus.

The national flag was hoisted by the Board's Chairman, Sanwar Patel, in the presence of Qazi-e-Shahar of the Bhopal Princely State, Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, Board member Anivesh Bhargava, and other members.

Sanwar explained the objectives of the Board and said that the actions being taken by the Board against the 'Waqf mafia'.

He stated that under the supervision of the Board, the income of Waqf properties, particularly agricultural land, is steadily increasing.

This growth is the result of actions taken in accordance with the Waqf lease rules framed by the Government of India and the rent fixation guidelines established by the Board, enabling the undertaking of more public welfare and charitable activities than before.

He also specifically highlighted the measures being taken to utilize the rental income received from the Waqf-managed Yatimkhana (orphanage) in Bhopal for the education of orphaned children.