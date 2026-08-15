Bhopal I-Day Parade: Check Traffic Diversions, Restricted Routes And Parking Arrangements | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Independence Day celebrations scheduled at Lal Parade Ground on August 15, traffic police have made elaborate arrangements to regulate vehicular movement and ensure smooth access to the venue.

Traffic pressure is expected on routes from Roshanpura Crossing towards Gandhi Park and Lal Parade Ground, DB Mall Trisection towards Jail Road and Lily Talkies towards Jahangirabad. Traffic will be diverted through alternative routes.

Public transport buses between TT Nagar/New Market and the railway station or bus stand will operate via Link Road No-1, Board Office Crossing, DB Mall, Maida Mill Road, Subhash Nagar ROB, Prabhat Crossing and Bharat Talkies.

Two-wheelers and cars from Roshanpura will be diverted via Banganga, KN Pradhan Tiraha, Old Machhlighar, Khatlapura and PHQ Trisection.

Entry towards Lal Parade Ground from DB Mall Tiraha, Lily Square and Roshanpura will remain completely restricted.

Visitors will be directed to designated parking areas based on their passes. General visitors can park at MVM College Ground, MLA Rest House and Jail Headquarters Ground.

School and college students will enter through designated gates and buses will be parked at specified locations.

Illicit liquor seized, smuggler held

On the eve of Independence Day, security checks were intensified across the city with police checking vehicles, hotels, lodges, bus stations, railway stations, trains and sensitive locations.

During a late-night patrol in Gandhi Nagar, police intercepted a car near Asaram Ashram and seized liquor.

The driver fled when police stopped the vehicle, while the passenger identified as Aman Gharu alias Babla, was caught.

Police recovered 12 boxes containing 600 quarters of country-made liquor, valued at around Rs 45600. The liquor and vehicle allegedly used for transportation were seized. A case was registered under the Excise Act.

Police said Aman already has six criminal cases registered against him for illegal liquor sale and other offences. A team is searching for the absconding driver, identified as Kuldeep of Bairagarh.