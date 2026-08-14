Gen Z Ditches Couch For Turf As Cricket And Football Become The New I-Day Plan In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Remember when a cricket match meant finding a big open ground, gathering everyone and hoping the weather stayed on your side? For Gen Z, the game is still the same - but the playing field has changed.

Across Bhopal, a new trend is taking over Bhopal’s young crowd - booking a turf instead of hunting for a ground. And honestly, it makes sense.

In a busy city where open spaces are getting harder to find, turfs offer a smaller, ready-to-play space where friends can simply book a slot, show up and start playing.

The biggest attraction is convenience. No waiting for a ground to become free, no arguing over who gets to play first and no worrying too much about uneven surfaces.

Many turfs also have lights, which means a game can happen even after college, work or office hours - just Gen Z-style 'time management.'

The popularity of turfs is also linked to their flexible timings. Some turf venues are said to operate round the clock, giving players the option to book a game according to their schedule.

The busiest windows!

However, 7 pm to midnight appears to be one of the busiest windows, as young players head out after college, work or office hours. The cost also makes it easier to plan a group game.

Turf charges generally range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per hour, depending on the venue and slot. When the amount is split among a group, a one-hour game can become a fairly manageable evening plan.

Where can you find turfs in Bhopal?

Some of the places where people can head for a game include:

Players Turf - Salaiya

The Sports Wing - near Aura Mall

Riviera Township

Kiosk Cafe

Timings, availability and charges can vary from venue to venue, so players usually need to check the available slots before booking.

Drug Addiction?

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Sport Addiction?

For Gen Z, playing sport is also becoming a social plan. A group of friends can book a one-hour football or cricket slot, split the cost and turn an ordinary evening into a mini match day.

So, is Gen Z leaving the good old ground behind? Not really. It is simply finding a new way to keep the game going.

The dusty ground, tennis-ball cricket and endless evening matches will always have their own charm. But the turf offers something Gen Z values just as much - a game that fits into the schedule.

Book a slot, call the gang, lace up and Play

For a generation constantly running between classes, jobs, commutes and social plans, the turf may just be the place where 'Let’s play sometime' finally becomes '7 pm tonight?' Sorted.

Gen Z business

The turf trend is not limited to those booking an hour to play. Some young people are also showing interest in setting up and running turfs themselves, turning the growing demand for sports spaces into a business opportunity.

Talking about The Sports Wing, it was started in 2022 by his owner when he was just 20 years old.