Nine Fraud Cases Rock Bhopal In 24 Hours; Three Youths Defrauded Of ₹1.57 Lakh In Piplani Alone | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine cases of cyber fraud were reported in the city in last 24 hours, wherein individuals were duped of thousands of rupees, police officials said on Thursday.

Three youths from Piplani were among the victims. Rajaram Singh (21), a resident of Ravidas Global Skill Park, lost Rs 31,295, while Ankit Sahu (31) of Nizamuddin Colony was defrauded of Rs 36,000. Pankaj Kumar (27), from B-Sector, Piplani, lost Rs 90,000.

The victims approached cyber police, following which Piplani police registered cases.

In other incidents, Lakhan Prajapati of Vijay Nagar, Chandbad, lost Rs 1.11 lakh. A fraudster posing as a central discom official threatened Kailash Chandra Saxena (76) of Misrod with disconnection and cheated him of Rs 96,000.

Amit Kumar was defrauded of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of online vehicle registration while Rajnikant Mishra lost Rs 35,300 during a fake goods-booking transaction. Another case was reported by Sushil Kumar Gupta.

Anshul Vaskale (23) of Bag Sewania lost Rs 1.68 lakh after clicking an internship link while watching reels.

She was added to a Telegram group and initially asked to pay Rs 800 before being assigned hotel-rating tasks.

Fraudsters gradually won her confidence and asked her to transfer larger amounts but blocked her account when she sought a refund. In another case, Santosh Kumar Parmar was cheated of Rs 54,000 on the pretext of arranging a loan.