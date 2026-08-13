Landslide In MP! Part Of Hill Collapses, Blocks NH-45 In Narsinghpur; Bhopal-Jabalpur Route Turned One-Way | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted on Thursday after a part of a hill collapsed onto National Highway-45 in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

A video from the spot has surfaced on social media, which shows large stones scattered across the roadside, with the highway blocked due to the landslide.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to information, the incident took place in the Barghati forest area under Suatla police station limits, blocking the Bhopal–Jabalpur route.

A large amount of rocks and debris fell onto the road, disrupting traffic on the highway. However, no vehicle was hit by the falling debris and no injuries were reported.

As a safety measure, the highway has been made one-way, allowing vehicles to pass through a single lane. This has affected the movement of vehicles between Jabalpur and Bhopal, with traffic being managed carefully at the spot.

The administration and concerned departments are monitoring the situation. National Highway officials have also reached the site and put up barricades.

Efforts will be made to clear the debris and restore normal traffic on the main road.